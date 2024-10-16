HTLF Bank Sells 139,050 Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

HTLF Bank cut its holdings in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,050 shares during the period. HTLF Bank owned 0.07% of enCore Energy worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EU. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in enCore Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in enCore Energy in the second quarter worth $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in enCore Energy during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in enCore Energy during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EU traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. 1,360,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.24 million, a PE ratio of -30.46 and a beta of -0.02. enCore Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.07.

enCore Energy ( NASDAQ:EU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EU. Ventum Cap Mkts raised enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

