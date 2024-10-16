HTLF Bank Raises Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

HTLF Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NULG. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,499,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 110,463 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,347,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,911,000 after acquiring an additional 50,565 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,928,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NULG traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. 26,986 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.