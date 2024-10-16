HTLF Bank Makes New Investment in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSQ. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $428,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.17. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

