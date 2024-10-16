HTLF Bank Has $849,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HTLF Bank trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO traded down $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $600.52. 1,271,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $229.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $607.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,920.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

