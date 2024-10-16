HTLF Bank Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HTLF Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. HTLF Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.4% in the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.90. 5,801,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,038. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

