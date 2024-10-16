HTLF Bank Acquires New Position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA)

HTLF Bank bought a new position in Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VZLA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 22.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VZLA opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. Vizsla Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.21. The company has a market cap of $480.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vizsla Silver ( NYSE:VZLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vizsla Silver Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

VZLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vizsla Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Further Reading

