Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Gillian Beth Zucker Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gillian Beth Zucker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 13th, Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00.
  • On Tuesday, August 20th, Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:HLI opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.04. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

