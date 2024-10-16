Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Director Gillian Beth Zucker Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $33,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,496.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gillian Beth Zucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $30,456.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00.

NYSE:HLI opened at $169.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.04. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.67 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $74,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

