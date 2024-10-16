Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $13.97.
Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd.
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.