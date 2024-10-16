Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $11.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.11. Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $13.97.

Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

