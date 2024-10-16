Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Bank of America from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Argus lowered Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hershey from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $195.00.

NYSE:HSY opened at $184.30 on Tuesday. Hershey has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $211.92. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.98 and a 200-day moving average of $193.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hershey will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,729.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Hershey by 3.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 135,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

