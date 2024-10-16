HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,884,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 1,713,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 785.2 days.
HelloFresh Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF remained flat at $8.94 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $27.32.
