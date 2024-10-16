HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,884,500 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 1,713,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 785.2 days.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF remained flat at $8.94 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $27.32.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

About HelloFresh

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as meal kit provider for home industry. The company offers premium meals, protein swaps, double portions, and extra recipes, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Denmark, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Norway, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.