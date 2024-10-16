HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in September

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLKHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 56.0 days.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Performance
HLKHF stock remained flat at $94.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.52. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $97.11.
HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile
