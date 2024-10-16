Hedera (HBAR) Price Hits $0.0541 on Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $78.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0541 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00041510 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00011750 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,665,440,795 coins. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

