Head-To-Head Review: NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) & Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF)

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 44.7%. NETSTREIT pays out 933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust pays out -149.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $137.21 million 8.72 $6.84 million $0.09 181.11 Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -3.33

This table compares NETSTREIT and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NETSTREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NETSTREIT and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 4 6 1 2.73 Champion Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus target price of $17.98, indicating a potential upside of 10.29%. Given NETSTREIT’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Champion Real Estate Investment Trust.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and Champion Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 3.32% 0.39% 0.25% Champion Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NETSTREIT beats Champion Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT’s strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About Champion Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as a joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.