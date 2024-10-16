Head-To-Head Contrast: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) & Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY)

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY – Get Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallador Energy has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Hallador Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A Hallador Energy $485.54 million 0.77 $44.79 million $0.59 17.10

Dividends

Datang International Power Generation has higher revenue and earnings than Hallador Energy.

Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Hallador Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Hallador Energy pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Hallador Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A Hallador Energy -1.25% -1.48% -0.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Hallador Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 32.3% of Hallador Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Datang International Power Generation and Hallador Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Hallador Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hallador Energy has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.80%. Given Hallador Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than Datang International Power Generation.

Summary

Datang International Power Generation beats Hallador Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datang International Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana; and operation of logistics transport facility. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

