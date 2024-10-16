Head to Head Contrast: DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) and DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Phillips 66 and DCC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phillips 66 3.32% 16.77% 6.86% DCC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Phillips 66 and DCC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phillips 66 0 5 10 0 2.67 DCC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Phillips 66 currently has a consensus price target of $151.21, suggesting a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Phillips 66’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phillips 66 is more favorable than DCC.

This table compares Phillips 66 and DCC”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phillips 66 $151.85 billion 0.37 $7.02 billion $13.00 10.11 DCC N/A N/A N/A $0.76 27.82

Phillips 66 has higher revenue and earnings than DCC. Phillips 66 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DCC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Phillips 66 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Phillips 66 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Phillips 66 beats DCC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas. The Chemicals segment produces and markets ethylene and other olefin products; aromatics and styrenics products, such as benzene, cyclohexane, styrene, and polystyrene; and various specialty chemical products, including organosulfur chemicals, solvents, catalysts, and chemicals used in drilling and mining. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products, such as gasolines, distillates, aviation, and renewable. The M&S segment purchases for resale and markets refined petroleum products, including gasolines, distillates, and aviation fuels. This segment also manufactures and markets specialty products, such as base oils and lubricants. Phillips 66 was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services. It also offers products and services to healthcare providers, and health and beauty brand owners; contract manufacturing services to the health and beauty sector; nutrition products, such as vitamins and health supplements; beauty products; and product development, formulation, manufacturing, and packaging services. In, addition it distributes consumer technology products, including smart home products, peripherals and software, and accessories, as well as provides supply chain services. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

