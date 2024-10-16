Head to Head Analysis: Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) & 3M (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) and Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 3M and Alliance Bioenergy Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 2 4 8 0 2.43 Alliance Bioenergy Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A

3M presently has a consensus price target of $127.64, indicating a potential downside of 5.97%. Given 3M’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 3M is more favorable than Alliance Bioenergy Plus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

65.3% of 3M shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 3M and Alliance Bioenergy Plus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.61 billion 2.30 -$7.00 billion ($12.72) -10.67 Alliance Bioenergy Plus N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alliance Bioenergy Plus has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3M.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Alliance Bioenergy Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 3.08% 112.92% 10.52% Alliance Bioenergy Plus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

3M beats Alliance Bioenergy Plus on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles. Its Transportation and Electronics segment provides ceramic solutions; attachment/bonding products, films, sound, and temperature management for transportation vehicles; premium large format graphic films for advertising and fleet signage; light management films and electronics assembly solutions; packaging and interconnection solutions; semiconductor production materials; data centers solutions; and reflective signage for highway, and vehicle safety. The company’s Consumer segment provides consumer bandages, braces, supports, and consumer respirators; home cleaning products; retail abrasives, paint accessories, car care DIY products, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions; and stationery products. It offers its products through e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers. 3M Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About Alliance Bioenergy Plus

Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry. The company was founded on March 28, 2012 by Daniel de Liege, Mark W. Koch, and Johan Sturm and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

