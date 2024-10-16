HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 8.1 %

BBAI opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. BigBear.ai has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.48.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.55 million. BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 104.53% and a negative return on equity of 295.34%. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 6,435.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 653,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 643,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,062,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 168,076 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

