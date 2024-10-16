HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels stock traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. 5,695,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 2.16. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $6.62 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aspen Aerogels news, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 93.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 75,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 36,278 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 80,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 32,243 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

