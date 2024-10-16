Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and traded as high as $22.49. Harleysville Financial shares last traded at $22.49, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands.

Harleysville Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.34.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter.

About Harleysville Financial

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

