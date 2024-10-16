Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HVRRY stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.69. 8,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.04. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Europe, the United States, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance; and Life & Health Reinsurance segments.

