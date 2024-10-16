GXChain (GXC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $27.81 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 16th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $27.81 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000330 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

