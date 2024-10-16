Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 11,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.05.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

