Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 149,600 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the September 15th total of 130,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 106.9 days.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GUKYF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. 11,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.05.
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
