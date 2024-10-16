Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in September

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,028,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 9,149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100,280.0 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance

GPFOF remained flat at C$2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.55. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 1 year low of C$1.88 and a 1 year high of C$3.23.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

