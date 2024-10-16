Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Up 9.6% in September

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,028,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 15th total of 9,149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100,280.0 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Performance
GPFOF remained flat at C$2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.55. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 1 year low of C$1.88 and a 1 year high of C$3.23.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
