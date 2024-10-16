Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Grove Bank & Trust lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Allstate were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth $95,764,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 719,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,955,000 after purchasing an additional 464,337 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 3,839.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,417,000 after buying an additional 405,553 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Allstate by 757.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 340,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,328,000 after buying an additional 300,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,880,915.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,901.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,305 shares of company stock worth $43,082,657. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $192.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $119.61 and a 12 month high of $195.87.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.42) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALL. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Allstate from $193.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.06.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

