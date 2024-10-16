Grove Bank & Trust Acquires New Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 22.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $65,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $169.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.64. The firm has a market cap of $228.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $159.04 and a 1-year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

