Grin One Day Volume Tops $12,613.83 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 15th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $12,613.83 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67,269.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.67 or 0.00537649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.59 or 0.00106429 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00028995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.64 or 0.00229882 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00029475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.75 or 0.00076928 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.