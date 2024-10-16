Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 9.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

UL stock opened at $63.32 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.4773 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

