Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 385,228 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,648,000 after acquiring an additional 291,305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 264,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,440,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,942,000 after acquiring an additional 263,700 shares during the period. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,256,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.15. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

