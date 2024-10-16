Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.76 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

