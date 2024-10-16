Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $2,660,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 223,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,305,000 after acquiring an additional 119,633 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 33,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,558,000. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,326. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $797,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,266,848.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $368,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,326. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.06.

Shares of MS stock opened at $112.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.81. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

