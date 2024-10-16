Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 90 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Crane by 26.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.17.

Crane Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CR opened at $159.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.11. Crane has a 52-week low of $82.57 and a 52-week high of $162.35.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.