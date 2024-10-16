Griffin Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,040 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,682 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 30,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.41. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

