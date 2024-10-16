GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in September

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance

OTCMKTS ICLTF traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,291. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

