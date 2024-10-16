GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 18.5% in September

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 133,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 112,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Price Performance
OTCMKTS ICLTF traded down C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,291. GreenFirst Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.20 and a twelve month high of C$0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
