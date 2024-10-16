Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Short Interest Down 18.4% in September

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 550,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance
GTBIF stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 1.40.
Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Green Thumb Industries had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Thumb Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Green Thumb Industries Company Profile
Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.
