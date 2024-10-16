Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 47,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,086,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

Get Green Plains alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $756.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.59.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. Analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Green Plains by 3,036.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,771,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the last quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kailix Advisors LLC now owns 1,343,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,406,000 after purchasing an additional 382,517 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains in the first quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,685,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.