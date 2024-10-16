GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.80, but opened at $25.20. GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF shares last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 2,181,989 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

About GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Coinbase Daily ETF (CONL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Coinbase stock. CONL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

