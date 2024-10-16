Governance OHM Trading Up 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Governance OHM has a total market cap of $196.16 million and approximately $39,408.97 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for $4,291.52 or 0.06332140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00249449 BTC.
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
