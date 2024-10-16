Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the September 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Gold Fields Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.80. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $189,000. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

