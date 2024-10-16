GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,749,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 1,660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
GoGold Resources Price Performance
Shares of GoGold Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.31.
GoGold Resources Company Profile
