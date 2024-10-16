GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Update

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,749,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 1,660,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Shares of GoGold Resources stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,177. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Mexico. The company holds 100 % interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds 100% interest in the Los Ricos properties, which includes Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North projects, that covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

