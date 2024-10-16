Gode Chain 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,379.98 (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, Gode Chain has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Gode Chain has a market capitalization of $148.51 million and $5,379.98 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gode Chain

Gode Chain launched on February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,990,000 tokens. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gode Chain’s official website is godechain.com.

Gode Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

