Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 75418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
