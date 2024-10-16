Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $298.09 million, a P/E ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

