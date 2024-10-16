Gleason Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 869.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,933.3% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $135.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.76. The firm has a market cap of $115.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. This represents a 3,100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.24.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

