Gleason Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gleason Group Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 87.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.26. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.23 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.