Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 100.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises approximately 0.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,494,726.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,099. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,494,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,099. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.27, for a total value of $5,810,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,956 shares in the company, valued at $149,766,978.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM opened at $148.13 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.56 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average of $146.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.74.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 51.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.01%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

