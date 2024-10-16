Gleason Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $72,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 71,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $287.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

