Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LANDP opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

