Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOODN opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.54. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66.

Gladstone Commercial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

