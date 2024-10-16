Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Gibson Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.94. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Gibson Energy ( OTCMKTS:GBNXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

