Gibson Energy Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GEI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$23.54 on Monday. Gibson Energy has a 12-month low of C$19.33 and a 12-month high of C$23.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The company had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 23,000 shares of Gibson Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. In related news, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. Also, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,168.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

